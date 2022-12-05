Dryden Capital LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 0.6% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $365,038,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.