DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 453,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,522. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.97.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
