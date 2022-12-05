DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 453,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,522. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.