Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.47. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 156 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

