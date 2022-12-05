EAC (EAC) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $13,234.16 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00473790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.15027228 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,007.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

