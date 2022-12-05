easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 415 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet stock opened at GBX 391.50 ($4.68) on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

