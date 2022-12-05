Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE:EC opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 32.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

