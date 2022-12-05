Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Edgewise Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,427,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 226.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $259,000.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 484,496 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,659,974.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 484,496 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,659,974.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
