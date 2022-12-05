Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Edify Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,378,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 33.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 30.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 233,182 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

