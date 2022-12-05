Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.71 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,698,427 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

