EHang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 46.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 777,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 246,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EHang by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

