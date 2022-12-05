EHang Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,271 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,287% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.
EHang Stock Performance
Shares of EH stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
