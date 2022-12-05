Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,616 shares during the period. Catalent comprises approximately 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $112,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

