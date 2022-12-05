Eminence Capital LP Buys 504,377 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Pinterest by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.