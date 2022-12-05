Eminence Capital LP Buys 504,377 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $74,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Pinterest by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

