Eminence Capital LP Has $127.46 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Eminence Capital LP cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,136 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.72% of Berry Global Group worth $127,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of BERY opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

