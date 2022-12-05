Eminence Capital LP Has $49.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210,295 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

