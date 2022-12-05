Eminence Capital LP Has $66.48 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 2.38% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $66,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.