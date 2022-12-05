Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,651 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 2.82% of Wix.com worth $105,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 114,641 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $164.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

