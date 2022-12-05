Eminence Capital LP Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 358,186 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.51% of Pegasystems worth $59,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after acquiring an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.