Eminence Capital LP Sells 259,337 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,337 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.44% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $93,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

