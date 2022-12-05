Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles Sells 4,342 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.47. 674,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.72. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The firm has a market cap of C$110.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 126.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.88.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

