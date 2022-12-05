Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 344,803 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 344,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000. Kirby makes up approximately 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.89. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

