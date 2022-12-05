Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,814,791 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.74% of Aspen Aerogels worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,574. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

