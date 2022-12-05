Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,448,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,165. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

