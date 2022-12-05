Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.50. Ennis shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 217 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 17.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ennis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

