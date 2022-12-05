Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

