EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 410,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after buying an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.