Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.3 %

EQNR opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 77.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

