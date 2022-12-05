Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$11.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

