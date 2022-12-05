Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7,444.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

