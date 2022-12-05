ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Achieves $10.08 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $3.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,059.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021359 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00910603 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $209.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

