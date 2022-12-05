Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.20.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.36. 156,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,205. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.06. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.08.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.