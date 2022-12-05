ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 806,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

