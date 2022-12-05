Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

WTRG opened at $48.32 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 109.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

