Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Amal M. Johnson Acquires 500 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ESS traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $214.38. The company had a trading volume of 407,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,720. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

