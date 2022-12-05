EthereumFair Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.41 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $29.41 million and $529,604.86 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.24409702 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $565,639.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.