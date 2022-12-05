Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT Lowered to €22.80

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($24.02) to €22.80 ($23.51) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($25.77) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

