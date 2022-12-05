Evercore ISI Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $5.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

ATUS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 95.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 886,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

