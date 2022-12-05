Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

