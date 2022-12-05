Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.21. 183,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,788,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

