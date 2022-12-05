Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.14. 200,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,788,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

