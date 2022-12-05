FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.15. The company had a trading volume of 181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,689. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.22 and its 200 day moving average is $412.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

