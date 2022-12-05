FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes $3.50 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,536,319. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

