Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Now Covered by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

