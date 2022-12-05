Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 23060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,672,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,404 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

