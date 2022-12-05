Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 23060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Recommended Stories
