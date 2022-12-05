Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.22

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 23060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,672,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 262.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,713 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,404 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 704,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

