Fetch.ai Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $51.51 million and $39.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

