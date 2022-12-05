Financial Comparison: Thorne HealthTech (THRN) versus The Competition

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Thorne HealthTech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thorne HealthTech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech Competitors 3509 13846 40009 668 2.65

Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thorne HealthTech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech’s peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million $7.25 million 80.00 Thorne HealthTech Competitors $1.81 billion $242.81 million -5.82

Thorne HealthTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thorne HealthTech. Thorne HealthTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech 2.16% 3.72% 2.53% Thorne HealthTech Competitors -3,173.93% -175.17% -36.33%

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

