Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.89.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.40. 174,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.55. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

