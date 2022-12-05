First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Down 6.8%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 33,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,754,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

