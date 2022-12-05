First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Down 6.8%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. 33,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,754,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.