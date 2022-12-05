First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $50.69 Average PT from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.38.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,424,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 36,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.