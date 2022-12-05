First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.78.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First United

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First United by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

