Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.89.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

Five Below stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.41.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Five Below by 7.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

